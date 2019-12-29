HOPEWELL — As he nears the end of his first year as Ontario County sheriff, Kevin Henderson is looking back on some of the new programs he started.
One of his favorites is Jail and TAILS (Teaching Animals and Inmates Life Skills) — a partnership between the sheriff’s office and county Humane Society.
“I love this program,” Henderson said recently. “We have started many new programs in this first year. It’s been a busy, active year. I am so happy to get this program off the ground.”
Earlier this month, a young border collie — Rosie — from the humane society shelter started living in a jail pod housing area and was assigned to a vetted inmate. The dog was named after Rose Morrow, former jail matron and wife of former county Sheriff Ray Morrow of Geneva, who was sheriff in the late 1960s and early ‘70s.
Since then, Rosie has been learning obedience, socialization and other skills from the inmate. She will return to the shelter after six weeks and be put up for adoption, then another dog will go through the same process.
“Rosie is only eight months old, so she is very energetic. When we first got her she was jumping on people, but she’s already been broken of that,” Henderson said. “Now she is trained to go wait by the door until it is opened.”
Henderson said the program’s goal is to make the dog adoptable through behavior correction and training. It also teaches the inmate skills in animal training, handling, grooming and general animal care.
Henderson said after the inmate gets out of jail, he or she could get a job as a veterinary assistant or volunteer with a shelter. He added that a handful of sheriff’s offices in New York have similar programs, and there are others around the country.
“During my campaign for sheriff, I looked into some different program opportunities and read a couple of articles about this one in particular. I thought I would like to support the idea if I was elected,” Henderson said. “My family has a rescue dog from the humane society ... so I worked with the county attorney’s office and county leadership on the legalities, and my staff seem very encouraged about this. It’s been nothing but positive, both for Rosie and the inmate.”
Henderson said seven inmates applied to be Rosie’s handler, and the vetted inmate cannot have more than a misdemeanor conviction for a non-violent crime. There must also be no animal cruelty in the inmate’s background.
Henderson is defending the program despite some criticism on social media.
“Some people are asking ‘why inmates?’ Yes, they violated the law and are here in jail. They are paying their dues to society,” he said. “However, they are eventually going to leave us and go back out in the community with some skills.”
Henderson added that Rosie’s presence has been therapeutic for the inmate as well as other inmates in the pod. Two corrections deputies who are certified K-9 handlers have helped the inmate teach obedience.
“You can see the difference in the pod. I go in there all the time and it’s noticeable,” the sheriff said. “We could not have asked for a better dog to start this program. It’s also therapeutic for our corrections deputies. When Rosie is walking down the hall, they take time to pet her. This is a very demanding job and the deputies have stresses every day, so it’s good for them as well.”
Henderson said Rosie has made an impact on the inmates in the pod, and several have expressed an interest in adopting her as well as some corrections staff.
“Rose will definitely have a home soon ... and now other pods are wanting a dog,” he said. “We obviously can’t have a dog in every pod, so we are using this as an enticement. It is helping with discipline issues.”