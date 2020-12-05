By
MIKE CUTILLO
All around the world this year people have been asked to keep an eye on their friends, their neighbors and their loved ones — an especially close eye.
As the novel coronavirus has spread, resulting in the worst global health pandemic in 100 years, frontline healthcare workers have transformed into superheroes, while many of the rest of us have done what we can to lend a hand to those around us, whether it be the simple act of wearing a mask while out, not gathering in large groups, delivering a meal, or even raking your neighbor’s leaves.
No matter the chore — even if it’s not tied to COVID-19 — one thing that folks in our four-county area of the Finger Lakes are known for is their generosity with that most precious of commodities: their time.
Put another way, we’re all about people helping people.
Virus or otherwise, folks in our neck of the woods are celebrated for their generous spirit, for lending a hand to lift up a friend or neighbor — or even a stranger — in need, for donating to fundraisers and worthy organizations. People in the Finger Lakes have a heart, and that’s what this very special section — our fourth annual “Community Giving: Making a Difference” — is all about.
In it, we shine a bright light on those incredible people, primarily volunteers, who give of themselves to make life better for others — whether that means being part of a board that guides an agency, setting up or breaking down for a fundraising event, soliciting raffle items for an event or donations for an organization or individual, or directly helping people via a lunch program, a health foundation or at a community center.
The agencies differ, the roles people play in them vary, but the traits everyone has in common are a passion for helping, for getting involved and for giving of themselves.
Traditionally, those we select to profile in this section aren’t always particularly keen on being in that spotlight. In fact, most prefer to go about their assistive efforts almost anonymously, or at least way in the background. Many consented to be interviewed for this section only so that their agency would gain some recognition. That’s OK with us.
As for selecting which agencies to highlight, there are nearly 2,000 nonprofits and 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organizations in Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties, including almost 900 in Ontario County alone. Many are foundations affiliated with hospitals and health systems, schools, colleges and churches, but basically that means there are numerous fabulous agencies and organizations doing a lot of incredible things. Our space is limited in this section, however, so we have chosen a cross-section of a dozen or so agencies from all four counties that serve our area in a number of different disciplines.
They include health-related and community-wide causes (such as Thrive to Survive and the Child Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes) and agencies that benefit young people (Geneva Boys & Girls Club). We have chosen a cultural organization (Yates History Center), a couple of Christmas projects, and agencies that assist in feeding people.
We did not duplicate organizations that we profiled last year, or the year before. So this is a whole new batch of wonderful agencies doing great things for people in the Finger Lakes. With those highlighted in this edition after the 90 or so we’ve profiled the last three years, that still leaves about 1,900 more to catch up with in the future. So, if your favorite organization is not profiled this time around, perhaps it will be in our next such publication. Drop us a line if you’d like to nominate an agency or a special volunteer.
In the meantime, we hope you enjoy the profiles of the often unsung community heroes that are included in these pages. If you know any of them or see them out volunteering or working to make the Finger Lakes a better place to live, thank them for doing what they do because it’s all about people helping people — in the COVID-19 era and always.
Contact Executive Editor Mike Cutillo at (315) 789-3333, ext. 264, or mcutillo @fltimes.com.