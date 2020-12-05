By
DAVID DIEHL
WATERLOO — Holiday season is dressed in red and green with ornate trees, sugar plums and happy children. But there is another side to the season that is often disguised, and that part is the stress that can come with providing a wonderful experience for your families. Specifically, when times are tough. And, right now, times certainly are unexpected.
The Seneca County Community Christmas Project was started in 1989 with families who are enduring these challenges in mind. Seneca Falls was the birthplace of the organization, which aims to assist low-income households and has not stopped growing.
“We hope to relieve some of the stress and additional financial burden that these families face during the holiday season,” Project Chairwoman Coreen Lowry said. “Our goal is to provide gifts and food to families in Seneca County who are below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines. We hope to make their Christmas a little brighter.”
Year by year, since the Project’s inception, the number of households has increased — as has the span of its included geography, along with the quality and quantity of the provided goods and gifts. Lowry has been a volunteer at the Project for six years, and despite the new hurdles presented by the coronavirus pandemic, feels confident that families will still be receiving great help in orchestrating a fine holiday for their loved ones.
“The committee has had to think outside the box of how to keep people safe yet still help provide a Christmas for these families,” she explained. “We have to simplify how things are done and what is being given. But in the end, I think it is just such a burden that is lifted from them and they know that complete strangers care. It takes a lot of people and manpower to put this project on, and we are truly blessed by a community that always steps up and provides the help we need.”
Here’s to everyone involved having a little less stress wrapped up with a bow under those brightly decorated trees. The Seneca County Community Christmas Project is certainly going above and beyond to gift wrap it.