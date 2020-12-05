By
ERICA WELLS
GENEVA — A word no one wants to hear when they speak to a doctor: cancer. Once treatment begins, it can be overwhelming and exhausting. How can someone sort through it all, find services, and talk to someone who truly understands? Thrive To Survive.
In 2012, Jennifer Harris, Pamela Venuti, and Roseann Moffe had personal experiences in their lives involving cancer. They noticed firsthand the lack of resources available for adults, specifically in our area. Many resources were difficult to navigate and available only for specific cancers. They wanted to simplify the process for adults facing a difficult diagnosis. They found individuals in need of help and partnered with Timebanks to provide services such as going to the store for them or shoveling their driveway, but then they realized there needed to be more. People needed a support group and other services to help them not only through treatment, but support to work through their daily lives.
Thrive To Survive grew and now offers monthly support group meetings (virtually, now, because of the pandemic), yoga classes, cancer recovery fitness programs, massage therapy, and acupuncture. They partnered with therapists in the counties served. Further support developed when they created an emergency financial grant to allow people to thrive through the diagnosis.
“We’ve wanted to go to dinner, but we know we can’t right now because of the co-pays.” In situations like this, life can become the treatment. Harris notes, “Just going out for dinner can be a nice outing, as well as, supportive and healing,” one person shared with Harris.
While the pandemic has caused Thrive to Survive to rethink how support and services are offered, they’ve discovered many ideas to continue their mission.
“Even though the services have had to be adjusted, we pivoted to find a way to continue most of our services,” Harris said.
They didn’t want COVID-19 to ruin their holiday spirits, so for the December gathering they partnered with Bella’s Sicilian Ristorante in Geneva to provide grab-and-go meals for survivors and a guest. Then, everyone will meet up on Zoom to have dinner together.
With so many goings-on at Thrive to Survive, it couldn’t survive without volunteers, all of whom make important contributions.
Kathy Allen of Geneva has made many. Allen didn’t know about Thrive to Survive until her husband, Mike, began receiving chemotherapy services with Interlakes Oncology-Hematology in Geneva. The agency shared information with them regarding the organization and services they provide, and she started going to the support group meetings.
Like many people going through difficult things, Mike began to withdraw and started to shut down. When he began working with the Cancer Recovery Fitness Program at the YMCA through Thrive to Survive, he began to feel more positive. He looked forward to his time at the YMCA and seeing the other people involved with the program. He began to see that he wasn’t alone.
“Thrive to Survive is a bright spot,” Kathy Allen says. “I try to share what I can to help people. It’s therapeutic on both sides.”
When she began volunteering, she helped in any way she could, whether it was talking with new members, assisting at events, or baking cookies.
“Anytime we’ve needed anyone, Kathy is there,” Harris said. “She’ll do anything that’s needed. There’s never been a time when she’s said no.”
Thrive to Survive serves Ontario, Seneca and Wayne counties.
“Thrive to Survive is made up of a board of only five people who work full time outside of the organization, but are so passionate, they’ll make things happen,” Harris said. “I appreciate the opportunity to offer friendship and hope. And, to let people know they’re not alone.”