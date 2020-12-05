By
DAVID DIEHL
PENN YAN — What a wonderful thing that the late Milly Bloomquist is referred to as a “local celebrity.” And, oh, does she deserve every bit of that recognition.
“Milly Bloomquist is a local celebrity, volunteer, and she was actually awarded the 2011 Presidential Citizens Award by President Obama,” says Yates County Christmas Program Coordinator Rachel Anderson. “The Yates County Christmas Program is a longstanding program started by Bloomquist over 30 years ago and is continuing to grow.”
The originally named Christmas for the Needy (Bloomquist also created Food for the Needy) now extends to all of Yates County and expects to aid over 400 families and more than 900 youths this year.
And, despite the unusual times that we currently are living in — and will be spending our holidays through — for Anderson and the program, the job’s not done.
“In a typical year, we have everything a family and children could want, and we spread it out in our usual main location, the Armory,” explains Anderson. “Families and parents have appointment times, and they are to come through and ‘shop’ for their children. All of the items are donated by individuals, churches, and philanthropic organizations. Also, some donations come through monetarily and then we have volunteer shoppers that go out and compile the gifts. Our primary function is to give out all brand-new items.”
Having to adapt to new safety regulations has offered its challenges, but Anderson and the program’s board have found truly inspiring ways to make sure that Yates county families will still be given help in providing a great Christmas for their children.
“This year, we cannot use the Armory, like we have in past years, because of the COVID pandemic, and we also could not gather our mostly elderly volunteer force together to sort things, or anything else,” Anderson reports. “So, this year, we have basically liquidized our cash to buy gift cards. We will be distributing gift cards to Walmart, one per each child, and a gift card to Aldi’s, one for each family. Families, instead of shop by appointment, will now be coming to a safe drive-through, where they tell us who they are, we verify that they are on our list, and they receive the gift cards.”
This plan, considering the circumstances, is efficient, responsible, and generous in accommodating families.
“I think it is a great example of how our community comes together to take care of each other,” Anderson says proudly. “If you look at Yates County, I think per capita, there are more volunteers than pretty much anywhere. A lot of our clients also volunteer. It’s just a really good example of how we take care of each other.”
Maybe it’s all the volunteers that are the “local celebrities” too. Surely, Milly Bloomquist would agree.