SAVANNAH — Rob Whitton and his family had just scattered his dad’s ashes at Whiteface Mountain Aug. 29 — following the wishes he expressed before he passed away in April — when Whitton’s mobile phone rang.
“It was the lady down the road, my neighbor, Robin Miller,” Whitton said. “She told me her son had just ridden by my house, and it was on fire.”
Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the blaze at 4060 Wiley Road. No one was home at the time; Whitton and his son, Zach, as well as Whitton’s mother, sister and her family and other relatives were at Whiteface.
The trailer, which belonged to Whitton’s father, David Monica, was a total loss and was not insured. Whitton’s sister, Helen Sabastiano of Clyde, has set up a GoFundMe for her brother and his son. Whitton is disabled and lives on Social Security, she said.
The goal is to raise $5,000; as of Thursday, 18 people had already donated a total of $935, through individual donations that ranged from $5 to $500. Sebastiano said she also has received some private donations that she is putting in a checking account for her brother.
“I can’t believe how generous everyone is being,” Whitton said. “I can’t even look at the GoFundMe page because I’ll start crying right away.”
Right now, they are living in a camper near the burned trailer, but they can’t stay there very long because of the town’s building and zoning codes, Whitton said.
Sabastiano said they are looking to get into a unit at Spring Valley Apartments on Lopez Lane in Savannah, where Helen Monica, Whitton’s mother, lives. Robert Whitton said eventually, he hopes to raise enough money to rebuild a small home on the property.
He said the only thing that the firefighters managed to save from the blaze was his son’s car, which was parked next to the trailer. It was just purchased for Zach’s 16th birthday, a Mitsubishi Spyder Eclipse convertible.
“They kept spaying water on it so the fire wouldn’t melt it,” Whitton said. “I am telling my son that we have to name the car ‘Faith,’ because that’s what got it through.”
Zach will be starting his junior year at Clyde-Savannah and will also be attending Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES, where he will study auto mechanics. Before he became disabled, Robert Whitton worked at Thomas Electric in Clyde and helped his uncle out at his upholstery business.
The Red Cross provided some vouchers so the Whittons could buy clothing and food. They also provided funds so Whitton could replace the medication that he lost in the fire. He said he suffers from kidney disease.
“There are people who are helping us; I never thought that people would come through for us like this,” Whitton said. “I really can’t thank them enough, especially in times like these. I don’t have the words to say.”
To contribute to the Go Fund Me for the Whittons, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/please-rob-and-zach-recover-from-a-house-fire.