SENECA FALLS — In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment, Habitat for Humanity of Seneca County has announced its second Women Build home.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held June 20 for the home, which will be located at 27 Tyler Ave. in Seneca Falls.
Project co-chairs Susan Souhan and Patrice Giansante also were introduced.
Additional information about this project and others can be found at www.habitatseneca.org or on Facebook @HabitatSeneca. Specific questions can be directed to info@habitatseneca.org or (315) 568-1190.
Habitat for Humanity Seneca County is part of a global, nonprofit housing organization operated on Christian principles that seek to put God’s love into action by building homes, communities and hope. They are dedicated to eliminating substandard housing locally and worldwide through constructing, rehabilitating and preserving homes; by advocating for fair and just housing policies; and by providing training and access to resources to help families improve their shelter conditions.
The organization was founded on the conviction that every man, woman and child should have a simple, durable place to live in dignity and safety, and that decent shelter in decent communities should be a matter of conscience and action for all.
Since 1991, Women Build has been a branch of Habitat with projects providing the opportunity for women to be proactive in serving their communities.