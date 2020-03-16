KEUKA PARK — Keuka College and the Yates Chamber of Commerce are preparing for one of their biggest community service projects of the year — and they are looking for volunteers.
Celebrate Service … Celebrate Yates (CSCY), a community-wide spring cleanup effort scheduled for April 26, sees Keuka students, faculty, and staff and Yates residents unite for a day of volunteering and helping others by clearing trails, doing yard work, and supporting non-profit organizations throughout the county.
“This is a very important event and a great collaboration for the local community of Yates County and Keuka College,” said Kathy Waye, the college’s director of community relations and events. “There are so many different age groups and it’s a great opportunity to better the community — and a great way to meet students and connect with others.”
Volunteers will be joined by members of local businesses and non-profit organizations as they team up for what will be the 23rd annual installment of the event. Keuka College and the Yates County Chamber of Commerce co-sponsor this day of service.
CSCY will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Brunch will be served during registration from 11 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. in the Geiser Dining Commons of Keuka’s Dahlstrom Student Center. In addition, donations of new or gently used winter clothing will be collected during registration for the annual Bundle Up Yates drive.
To volunteer, visit http://cscy.org. Everyone who registers before the March 30 deadline can request courtesy transportation to their worksite and will receive a free, commemorative t-shirt.
Members of the CSCY Planning Team thank their 2019 sponsors: AVI Fresh, Bank of the Finger Lakes, Coach and Equipment, Graphic Connections, Keuka College Community Associates Board, Student Senate, Office of Community Relations & Events, Office of Student Affairs, and Paw Print Services; Hampton Inn-Penn Yan, Knapp & Schlappi Lumber, Longs’ Cards & Books, Lyons National Bank, Penn Yan Elks Lodge #1722, Penn Yan Moose Lodge #2030, Seneca Farms, Stork Insurance Agency, and the Tony Collins Class of ’77 Golf Classic.