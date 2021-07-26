WATERLOO — He’s friendly, he’ll perch on your head and speak to you. Lenny the pigeon is still looking for his forever home.
And he’s not the only one. Crispy, another pigeon that currently resides at the Beverly Animal Shelter, eventually will need a new roost too.
Although Lenny’s been featured on the Finger Lakes Times’ pet adoption page, there have been no acceptable takers for him, said shelter worker Eloisa Pescual, who brings him home with her at night.
Lenny went to Beverly in early June as a baby — or squab — after he fell from a rafter inside one of the buildings at Elderlee, Inc. in Phelps. He had apparently been nesting there with his pigeon family, but there was no way to know if he would survive if he was returned to the nest.
Elderlee personnel called the shelter and Pescual agreed to take him. She said she spent early days tube-feeding him until he could eat on his own. Now, he sits in his cage during the day and at night she brings him home with her to “free-fly” through her house. He gets along with most of her cats and her dog, but he really needs his own permanent home, she said.
“My cats are scared of him; he’s a big bird,” she said of the pigeon, who weighs in at about three pounds and stands about nine inches tall.
Two people came forward to adopt Lenny, but the first wasn’t appropriate and the second did not follow through, Pescual said. It was disappointing, but it was for the best because she said she would not place the bird with someone who wasn’t committed to him.
Ideally, Lenny belongs with someone who doesn’t have a lot going on and doesn’t have too many other pets.
“If you have 10 cats and five dogs, you’re probably going to be paying more attention to them, and not to Lenny,” Pescual said. “He isn’t going to be happy. He wants to be around people and he needs someone who is going to be there for him.”
He also enjoys looking out the window, but would rather spend the time outside his cage either flying around or sitting on his human’s head and conversing.
“He’s going through pigeon puberty right now and his voice is getting deeper,” she said. “He will sit and coo, and he’ll rub against your face.”
People shouldn’t worry about him relieving himself mid-flight because there is “pigeon underwear” that the bird can wear and then it can be removed and washed. She said that there is a training period, but the birds don’t mind it.
“I’m really hoping that he will find a home,” Pescual said. “Lenny’s a nice bird.”
As for Crispy, she came to the shelter from Seneca Meadows, Inc. six weeks ago after she flew too close to the methane flame at the landfill and got singed, hence the name.
“She’s not ready for adoption yet,” said Dallyn Jenkins, Beverly’s executive director. “We’re waiting to see if she will molt so she will be able to fly again. But she’s happy, and she’s doing pretty well.”
Jenkins said the bird lost all her tail feathers and flight feathers on her wings.
“Her legs are no longer crispy” Jenkins said. “And her beak tip fell off; it’s a little off center but she’s friendly.”