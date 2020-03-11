LYONS — It was a crowded day at the Lyons Community Center. A youth wrestling tournament had overtaken the building, and the kids who weren’t on the mats were wrestling in the hallways and running amok. The entire center looked as if a kindergarten experienced a mutiny.
In the far back conference room, athletes and parents squeezed into an area with too few chairs for the number of people who kept pouring in for the WNY AAU Crossover meeting that would outline the season ahead for youth basketball.
Before the meeting began, Kason Morrison — director and founder of the program — instructed all his players to stand up and surrender their chairs to parents who could not find a seat.
As boys and girls reshuffled and the inevitable dribbles of a basketball happened in the process, Morrison began to speak. If it was not evident from the chair swap, it became apparent soon after that Morrison holds the players in his program to a high standard.
“I think every player you run into, you see yourself in them just a little bit,” Morrison said. “No matter the experiences that they go through or no matter how far they’ve come, you always see just a little bit of yourself in them. That’s where the connection happens, and the connection goes past basketball — and I want that connection to last longer than the 40 minutes I am on the sideline.”
Morrison has coached at various levels for different schools in addition to working one-on-one with players such as Justin “Tuti” Smith and Horace Betts IV of Lyons, Mike Hubbard of Waterloo, and several others who were vying for Section V championships last weekend.
After years of coaching, he decided to create his own program. In 2019, its first year, 20 players signed up. That number ballooned to 46 before season’s end, a campaign in which the 16-under team competed in 10 tournaments, winning eight and taking second in a national tournament in Cincinnati. Morrison’s 15U and 17U teams did the same thing.
“I coached Finger Lakes Fury with (longtime area coach) Bob Guy,” Morrison said. “He really gave me my start, having my own team and making it my own. I coached with him for a year and coached with an AAU team based out of Lyons, and I thought to myself, ‘I wonder if I could do it on my own.’
“I knew I had the kids. I just had to learn how to do it.”
Whether on the sidelines or running the program from behind the scenes, Morrison feels he can relate to all his players because of the struggles he has endured throughout his own life.
Born in Geneva, he and his family — including his sister, former William Smith standout Mia Morrison — moved to Atlanta when Kason was about 8 or 9, as he remembers it. A few years later, his mother was diagnosed with stomach cancer, forcing the family to move back to Geneva.
If that was not tough enough, a year into her diagnosis Kason broke both of his hips at the age of 14, fracturing one completely and breaking the other out of its socket.
With three younger sisters, a mom going through cancer, a father away at work and two broken hips, Kason was forced to mature at a much younger age than most teenagers — and it took its toll on his mental health.
“I grew up at a really young age,” Kason said. “My mother, before she had stomach cancer, being a registered nurse in Atlanta and my father away at work, I was at a really rough stage in trying to juggle so much at such a young age. I battled with suicide stuff and other (mental health issues). It was more of me trying to get my mental health where it should have been before I could focus on anything.”
That focus turned to his younger sisters and a passion for coaching. Kason worked with Mia to fine-tune her natural talent and help her not only excel in basketball but be the first Morrison sibling to go to college — and on a full scholarship, no less.
His inner drive to see his younger siblings grow and succeed in life not only helped him get through his own obstacles, but seemed to be the core of his love for coaching youth basketball and eventually creating his own AAU program.
Kason’s mother also eventually beat her stomach cancer; she was at the WNY AAU Crossover meeting with her son.
A quick look at his résumé spotlights not only his passion for coaching, but also makes one wonder how anyone could allocate time for all of his responsibilities.
“I never have a break, for anything,” Morrison said with a laugh. “I go from basketball season — for AAU, starting end of March to going into late July or August — then cheer runs into that and goes from July to late November, early December … I also referee basketball, so I don’t have a break anywhere.”
In addition to coaching basketball almost year-round, Morrison developed a passion for cheerleading at a young age, and continues to coach the Newark Junior Reds, who are part of the Finger Lakes Youth Cheerleading League.
He coached Lyons’ flag-level youth cheerleaders and led them to an undefeated record at all four competitions. He then moved on to Newark and won there as well. He is currently a seven-time flag cheerleading coach champion, and the first man to coach a cheerleading team in Wayne County.
As soon as one passion ends, another begins, whether it’s basketball transitioning into cheer or visa versa. Yet Kason still finds time to not only mentor young players and cheerleaders, but work as a per-diem nurse assistant in Highland, near Pittsford.
Morrison is about to begin the second year of his program, and he is now overseeing an organization that spans four age groups and multiple genders. Morrison’s WNY AAU Crossover league has four coaches across 15U, 17U and 18U boys’ groups, and a girls’ team directed by his sister, Mia.
He serves as a daily reminder of the human capacity to hurdle long odds and impact the lives of others in a positive way.