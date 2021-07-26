WATERLOO — After a COVID-related one-year hiatus, Beverly Animal Shelter’s largest fundraiser, its grand garage sale, is returning.
And the pickings promise to be better than ever.
The annual sale, held this year July 29-31 at Rodman Lott and Son Farm, 2973 Route 414, is a collection of items that have been donated throughout 2020 and 2021, said Mimma Kisor one of the coordinators.
“We got double the stuff,” she said. “The donations have been pretty phenomenal. We were collecting for the 2020 sale, and that never happened because of COVID. But people were at home, cleaning out, and we didn’t want to turn down donations.”
Kisor said that the Lott family allowed the shelter to use a barn to store the donations. She said the Lotts are big supporters of the animal shelter.
Everything that you might imagine you would find at a garage sale is up for grabs ... and then some.
“Mugs, glassware, puzzles, books, baby goods, toys, home decor, and I really can’t remember what else,” Kisor said. “The barn will be full. This is a tremendous undertaking. It has been a lot of work, but it will be worth it. People look forward to the sale. I think they will be glad to have it back.”
This will be the 16th year for the sale, which usually generates in the neighborhood of $17,000, Kisor said. That money goes to general operations costs including salaries, utilities, pet food, cat litter and the like.
“It helps cover vet bills, too,” Kisor said. “And they add up.”
To get through the year without the funds from the garage sale, Kisor said staff hours were cut and the shelter took in fewer animals than normal, although adoptions were up. It is a trend that is still being seen in many places; with more people spending time at home, many are seeking companionship through pets.
Dallyn Jenkins, the executive director of the shelter, said of the 175 dogs the shelter took in 2020, 86 were reclaimed by their owners and 65 were adopted. She said that was a pretty good rate.
“Cat adoptions were phenomenal too,” Jenkins said.
Fewer animals helped to hold down costs, but expenses were still challenging without the garage sale money.
“Our supporters stepped forward in a big way with bottles and cans,” she said. “It helped us make payroll. I don’t know what we would have done without that money.”