ROCHESTER — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester has been named a 2019 Gold Standard Award winner by the Big Brothers Big Sisters Nationwide Leadership Council.
The Rochester and Finger Lakes affiliate is in its 42nd year of serving area youth through mentorship matches.
The Gold Standard Award recognizes the agencies that have increased their revenue and grown the number of matches year over year. In the past year, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester has served more than 400 children in Wayne, Ontario, Yates and Monroe counties and continues to grow local services through its various programs.
“Our mission is changing children’s lives for the better, forever, and this award recognizes that we are helping more local children find and ignite their potential,” BBBSGR CEO Lisa Mattoon said. “Every day, our incredible staff work hard to ensure that more children have access to the benefits of mentorship, helping lead to better outcomes for our community’s children in the future.”
“Earning this award shows the commitment of not only Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester, but also the whole community, including donors, board members and staff,” said Pam Iorio, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America President and CEO. “We thank Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester for pursuing growth and quality to serve more children in the Rochester and Finger Lakes area.”
Out of nearly 250 Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies across the country, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester is one of only 10 that will be recognized as a Gold Standard Award winner at the 2020 Big Brothers Big Sisters Virtual National Conference this month.