Yates County’s longest serving supervisor was celebrated by family, friends and local board members at a special event on Aug. 5 at Climbing Bines Hop Farm & Brewery south of Dresden.
Pat Flynn, Torrey town supervisor, was honored and thanked for his 40 years of service. He has decided not to seek reelection as supervisor after four decades.
A number of folks spoke at the celebration, particularly noting Flynn’s ability to negotiate difficult issues, stay calm under pressure and balance the budget year after year, keeping annual increases low and often with no increase at all.
Flynn also served as a Yates County Legislator for 30 years, on the Board of the Yates County Soil and Water Conservation District for 38 years, and on the 4H board.