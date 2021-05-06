When Patricia Ayala and Jennifer Spears began their nursing careers, they didn’t envision the path would lead to where they are today.
“I worked in all different areas of nursing, including oral surgery,” said Ayala, a registered nurse practicing in psychiatry/mental health and addictions at Wayne Behavioral Health in Lyons. “I was just drawn to psychiatric nursing. There is still so much we don’t know about how the brain works and medication’s effect on the brain.”
“I started in orthopedic nursing and eventually went into emergency nursing, where I saw more of this (mental health) population and became interested in it,” said Spears, a registered nurse and clinical nurse leader for inpatient behavioral health at Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic. “This field is very challenging, but it’s very rewarding to see people and patients come in very ill and at their worst, and leaving after doing a complete 180.”
• • •
Ayala, a Waterloo High School graduate, became a licensed practical nurse in 2007 and later earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from St. John Fisher College. She is working on her master’s degree from Fisher.
She worked in the residential program for Hillside Children’s Center before going to Wayne Behavioral Health, where she has been the last three years.
“The patients are the best part of the job — absolutely,” she said. “I like working with them and hearing about their insights and perspectives.”
Spears, a Penn Yan Academy graduate, earned an associate degree in nursing from Finger Lakes Community College. She is working toward a bachelor’s degree in the online program through Chamberlain University College of Nursing.
Previously, Spears was an emergency room nurse for Finger Lakes Health, and after living in Saratoga Springs has been at Clifton Springs for five years. She is part of a management team for the inpatient psych unit.
“We are a short-term-stay facility, usually 5-7 days, and we notice a difference,” she said. “Patients come in feeling their worst. They are hopeless and helpless. What we do is try to build trusting relationships with each patient by being honest, empathetic and communicating with them.”
“I’d say our biggest duty is problem-solving. I like to say a lot of what we do is putting out fires,” Ayala added. “We get crisis calls, people with medication concerns. The biggest thing for me is where I am working. That makes a big difference. We have the support of providers and management, and they are willing to go the extra mile for people in crisis.”
Ayala and Spears agree, as do other mental health providers, that the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated an already growing mental health crisis in the U.S.
“Yes, I’ve seen an uptick in acuity and in our census (patients) since the pandemic. We are more focused on it, because people are losing their jobs, dealing with finances,” Spears said. “I am fortunate in that working in a small community hospital, we are like family here. Everybody is available as needed.”
“Because of the situation, a lot of patients who had been stable for a long time are struggling,” Ayala added.
Ayala and Spears also discussed misconceptions about their jobs.
“I think when a lot of people hear the term psychiatric nursing, they say ‘How do you deal with it, aren’t these people dangerous?’” Ayala said. “Very seldom do we have people so sick they are dangerous. I actually spend a lot of time with interesting and funny people. These are people functioning in society every day that you may pass in a store.”
“It’s no different than having cardiac issues, diabetes, or thyroid issues,” Spears added. “You would take medication for those, just like you would take medication for mental health.”