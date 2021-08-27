SENECA FALLS — Sen. Pam Helming has announced that Dina Stuck of Seneca Falls has been named the 2021 Woman of Distinction for the 54th Senate District, as part of the New York State Senate Women of Distinction program.
“On this Women’s Equality Day, and from the Senate district where the fight for women’s equal rights began, I am proud to announce Dina Stuck of Seneca Falls as the 2021 Woman of Distinction for the 54th District,” Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, said in a release.”
Stuck is VP of Human Resources for G.W. Lisk in Clifton Springs and has been instrumental in leading the company through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, including managing changing regulations and ensuring the health and safety of Lisk employees.
“She has further served her community as a member of the Clifton Springs Hospital Board of Directors,” Helming noted. “Lisk and the hospital are pillars of the Clifton Springs community, and Dina has contributed her time and talents to both, on top of her responsibilities over several other Lisk businesses. Congratulations to Dina and thank you to Ed Maier, Lisk president and CEO, for nominating her.”
In his nomination, Maier credited Stuck for keeping Lisk, an essential business, safe and fully operational through the pandemic.
Known for her passion to help develop leaders at Lisk, this year, Stuck launched a Leadership Development Program there. The inaugural program trained 26 future operations leaders at the company.
At an Aug. 11 ceremony at Fort Hill Performing Arts Center in Canandaigua, Helming publicly recognized all 19 Women of Distinction nominees for the 54th District. Each year, Helming recognizes all the nominees, and then one is selected as the district’s representative for the New York State Senate Women of Distinction program.
On Thursday morning, Helming surprised Stuck at G.W. Lisk to share the news of her recognition.
Stuck and her husband Ron have two children, Taylor and William, in Seneca Falls.