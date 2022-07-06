Victor Girl Scout hosts first youth-centered event at Seneca Falls Convention Days

SENECA FALLS/VICTOR — Victor Senior High School student Ana Dobrot of Girl Scout Troop 40012 in Victor-Farmington, N.Y., part of the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council, is hosting a first-of-its-kind youth-centered event during Convention Days in Seneca Falls this July.
Called “Passing the Torch of Civic Action” the July 16 event runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church on Cayuga St. and is free for youth aged 12-15. Ana organized the day as part of her Girl Scout Gold Award project. The Gold Award is the highest award a Girl Scout Ambassador (grades 11-12) can earn. Girls who pursue their Gold Award are looking to develop and carry out lasting solutions to issues in their neighborhoods and beyond.
Participants will learn about and take action on gender equality and social justice efforts in their communities. The day begins with an Equal Rights Amendment rally where renowned social activists like Coline Jenkins (great-great-granddaughter of Elizabeth Cady Stanton) will speak on the importance of fighting for the representation of all Americans in the U.S. Constitution.
Ana and fellow co-authors of the 2020 Youth Declaration of Sentiments, which reconfigured the 1848 Declaration of Sentiments to be more inclusive and relevant to today’s issues, will present their Declaration. Attendees will analyze and suggest improvements. After a break for lunch, participants will attend a Convention Statement Workshop and write statements following the AAUW convention-speaking procedure and later present them at a Mock Convention where they will also vote on the Youth Declaration of Sentiments.
Three meals will also be provided along with snacks at no cost to participants. The only prerequisite for attending is an interest in social justice work and a willingness to stay open-minded. A full event itinerary and RSVP form are available at senecafallsyouth.wixsite.com/seneca-falls-youth-c. Attendees must sign up by July 7.
To get in touch with Ana about her Gold Award project, email senecafallsyouth@gmail.com.