SODUS — The Wayne County sheriff’s office is investigating a bank robbery Wednesday at the local Key Bank branch.
Police said at approximately 1:30 p.m., a white male dressed in a blue windbreaker-type jacket and wearing a “Halloween”-style mask entered the West Main Street bank and demanded money from the tellers. Police did not say if the male displayed or threatened a weapon.
The robber was described by witnesses as about 5-foot-6 and in his early 30s.
The robber left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. He was seen later driving west on Main Street in a low-riding silver car with a damaged headlight on the passenger side.
A passenger, described as a heavier-set female in her 20s, also was seen in the vehicle.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at (315) 946-9711.