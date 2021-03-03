GENEVA — Mary-Ann Rolfe had a family she loved and cared for dearly, but friends who worked with her at Hobart and William Smith Colleges said “Mama MAR,” as she was known to many students, forged an extended family through her 10-plus years on campus.
Rolfe, assistant director for campus initiatives in the Alumni and Alumnae Relations office and a longtime resident of Canandaigua, died Feb. 15 at age 54 after a battle with esophageal cancer.
She was probably best known for her work on HWS Homecoming and Reunion, where friends and colleagues say she left no detail to chance, something she brought to HWS after years of catering management around Rochester, including St. John Fisher College and the Radisson Hotel, and in other cities.
That acumen served her well at HWS, which she joined in 2010. Not only did she coordinate a multitude of events, she also created a student ensemble of assistants called the Red Shirts that helped with Reunion. Many remained in touch with her years after leaving HWS.
“She built the Reunion program and will be impossible to replace,” said close friend and colleague Michelle Robbins, stewardship administrator in the Office of Advancement. “She was the perfect event planner.”
The Red Shirt program “was one of the most ingenious programs I have ever been a part of,” said Robbins, who worked with Mary-Ann on the events for several years. “The Red Shirt program was her baby. She poured everything she had into hiring and working with Reunion Red Shirt student workers.”
Colleagues and Red Shirts fondly recall the “Sticky Notes of Love” Mary-Ann gave to her students to express appreciation for their work.
Robbins said that in working with her on Reunion, she “was able to see her in her element with students. They all refer to her as Mama MAR. That she surely was. She treated each of those students like they were her children.”
Robbins said Mary-Ann would attend their concerts, dance recitals, sporting events and more.
She looked for certain qualities for her student workers, Robbins noted, explaining interviews for the Red Shirts jobs contained questions such as, “If you were an emoji, which one would you be?” Or, “If you were a flavor of ice cream, which would you be and why?”
“She was looking for very specific qualities in her students, and she chose the very best and worked very hard with them to give back to alums while they were on campus,” said Robbins. “She made reunions fun, and the Red Shirts are a family even today. They still stay in touch and are there for each other. That was MAR in a nutshell. Family meant everything to her.”
Those Red Shirts members included Loren Hiser, a 2015 graduate of William Smith and a consultant with Wilton & Bain in New York City. She said Mary-Ann remained a friend, confidant and inspiration since first working for her on the 2012 Reunion.
Hiser said that “anyone who has attended Reunion in the past 10 years will have been a recipient of HWS’ greatest gift: Mary-Ann Rolfe’s planning, selflessness and true love of HWS.”
Hiser called her “my mentor and cheerleader” for 10 years, “never once offering anything but love, support and empowerment,” including writing letters of recommendations for post-graduate studies and for her current job.
“She made me feel as though finding my passion was my life’s work, just as she found hers with the Reunion Red Shirts,” she said. “There are very few people in the world who are entirely genuine when they say, ‘You can do anything,’ but Mary-Ann believed that of every single one of her Red Shirts, and I doubt there’s one of us who doesn’t feel that from her still.”
Chevy DeVaney, director of alumni and alumnae relations at HWS and Mary-Ann’s most recent supervisor, said her impact was campus-wide.
“If there was a program going on campus, Mary-Ann had a hand in it,” she said. “Mary-Ann was known in all corners of the campus and in the community.”
She said she stayed involved almost to her death, working through chemotherapy treatments and connecting with Zoom meetings.
“She was working up until a few weeks ago,” she said. “She was dedicated to her job. She just didn’t want to seem like she wasn’t pulling her weight.”
Added Robbins: “It was not a 9 to 5 job for her. It was very much a part of who she was. I think it would have been easy to go out on disability and focus on her health, like many of us told her to do, but she would not have been fulfilled. Working at HWS, and specifically the Office of Advancement, gave her a sense of purpose and normalcy, that she did not even consider not working.”
Karen Reuscher, director of advancement services, who has been with HWS for 30 years, met Mary-Ann on the day she came to HWS in 2010.
“Mary-Ann was a force,” she said. “Positive, direct, knew what needed to be done and knew how to get it done.”
Reuscher said she was “an expert at event planning; every little detail was attended to. I believe she would agree with me when I say it was hard for her to delegate; she preferred to take on the whole task.”
The Red Shirts benefited from her leadership and work ethic, Reuscher said.
“Mary-Ann was not easy on them,” she said. “She taught them to work hard, take responsibility and be proud.”
Mary-Ann’s husband, Bob Rolfe, called her the “Tiger Woods of planning and catering,” a talent she displayed in a number of positions both in the Rochester-Finger Lakes region and in the Capital District, where they first lived.
The couple both grew up in Henrietta but attended different high schools — she at Sperry (now the high school), he at Roth (now the middle school). They were first connected when she was seeing one of Bob’s best friends. Years later, they would meet at that friend’s wedding; they both were guests. The love affair took off, and they were married in October 1993.
“It (my marriage) was half of my life, but still way too short,” said Bob, a Rochester city firefighter.
Not only did his wife contribute greatly to the development efforts at HWS, she even found time to be a hockey mom along the way, providing the logistics for Canandaigua Youth Hockey’s traveling teams, for which their son, Justin, was a player, Bob noted.
He was heartened that their daughter, Hannah, an HWS student, was able to arrange a Zoom meeting with dozens of Red Shirts members from the past few years when it became clear Mary-Ann was becoming more ill.
Her impact also went far beyond Reunion and Homecoming. She played a major in role in the Geneva Scholarship Associates, an HWS-community partnership that provides financial support to Geneva High School students enrolling at HWS, said Jerry Buckley, director of corporate and foundation relations and legislative affairs.
Buckley said that when moving back to Geneva four years ago, one of his new job responsibilities was GSA, and he quickly learned he was not taking on the task alone.
He said Mary-Ann had been coordinating GSA’s two annual events — the Donor Reception and introduction of the newest class of scholars in June, and the Casino Night fundraiser in November.
“That’s when I saw up close that MAR was a force of nature who saw to every detail and didn’t rest until each event was over,” he said.
Her death comes at a great personal loss to her family and to many at HWS, said Reuscher.
“I will miss being able to text and call her and talk about our families,” she said. “I will also miss seeing her with her students, and I can’t even imagine reunions or other on campus programs without her. I can’t emphasize enough that Hannah, Justin and Bob were her world. She and I would spend hours talking about them. She was an amazing mom and is my role model in that respect. Her children and their lives came first.”
Even at the end of her life, Mary-Ann was still not thinking about herself, said Reuscher.
“She would always ask me to make sure that her family is thought of after her death,” she said. “She did not want us to forget about them. She was always putting others’ needs in front of her own. She called me for our last talk before she died and I completely lost it and was sobbing through the entire conversation, and she was the one consoling me. I was able to tell her all the things I admired about her and how I was a better person for knowing her. I think she died in peace knowing that everyone that knew her were better for knowing her.”