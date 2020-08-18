PENN YAN — The Rochester Regional Health mobile mammography center will be at the annual Hope Walk of Yates County Aug. 22 at the Yates County Community Center on North Main Street.
The mammography center will be at the site from noon to 5 p.m. Women can make an appointment by calling (585) 922-PINK (7465) or by visiting rochesterregional.org/pink and clicking on the “Need a Mammogram” link.
The center can screen walk-ins and the uninsured. The coach is designed to screen every 15 minutes, or four women per hour; if a woman needs to use the lift, the appointment time is 30 minutes.
Women must be at least 40, not exhibit symptoms of breast-related problems, and had their last mammogram at least one year and one day from the screening event.
The event is sponsored by Hope Walk of Yates County, a grassroots organization that helps county residents who suffer from cancer. Hope Walk gives grants to cancer patients who live in the county to offset medical expenses, for transportation costs, or anything the patient needs, and also helps patients through research, education and advocacy.
This year’s Hope Walk will run from 3-11 p.m.