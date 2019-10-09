PENN YAN — Following a long investigation, a Rochester man was arrested Monday for allegedly breaking into four Mennonite homes in January while the families were at church, and more arrests are possible.
Christopher R. Hearn, 35, was charged by Yates County Sheriff’s Office investigators with three counts of second-degree burglary, four counts of third-degree burglary, and three counts of fourth-degree grand larceny (felonies).
Hearn also was charged with two counts of petit larceny and one count of possession of burglar’s tools (misdemeanors).
Sheriff Ron Spike said the burglaries were on Jan. 13, a Sunday, in Potter and Benton. Hearn was indicted by a grand jury, arraigned Tuesday in county court and remanded to jail in lieu of $35,000 bail or $70,000 bond.
“We are pursuing other suspects at this time,” Spike said.