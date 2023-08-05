CLIFTON SPRINGS — Ontario County’s sheriff said a detailed description of the suspect, tips from the public and surveillance footage helped police arrest a local man accused of robbing a bank in the village Thursday afternoon.
Brandon A. Gray, 37, was charged with a felony county of third-degree robbery.
Sheriff David Cirencione said just before 2:30 p.m., the county 911 center received a holdup alarm from the Community Bank branch. A deputy was nearby and got to the bank within a minute of being dispatched.
In the meantime, bank personnel called 911 to confirm a man entered the bank and passed a note demanding money. A weapon was not displayed or threatened, and the man fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
“The bank employees gave a great description of the suspect,” Cirencione said. “We were able to see and identify the vehicle he got in after fleeing on foot.”
Sheriff’s deputies and investigators, with help from state police, talked to nearby business owners and residents. Cirencione said those tips and surveillance footage led to officers finding the vehicle at a residence on East Main Street.
Cirencione added that while Gray lives on East Main Street, he was found at another residence on the street. He was arrested shortly after 4:30 p.m.
“The residents allowed officers into their home and the suspect was hiding in their bathroom,” he said, noting the investigation is ongoing “He did not resist and was arrested without further incident.”
Gray was taken to the county jail for arraignment.