GENEVA — State police have arrested a Waterloo man accused of stealing more than half a million dollars from a local business over several years while he worked there.
Nicholas E. Argetsinger, 64, was charged Wednesday by state police investigators with felony counts of second-degree grand larceny, first-degree scheme to defraud, and falsifying business records.
The arrest follows an investigation that began in February, when the business owner contacted police. Argetsinger is accused of redirecting more than $1.8 million of his employer’s revenue into his personal bank account. Police said that allowed Argetsinger to steal approximately $544,000 during the three years he was employed there.
Trooper Lynnea Crane, public information officer for state police Troop E, said the alleged victim does not want the business identified.
Police added that Argetsinger is also known as Kirk B. Piersma from Phoenix, Ariz.
He was arrested in Waterloo, processed at Troop E headquarters in Farmington, taken to the Ontario County Jail for centralized arraignment, and will answer the charge in Geneva City Court, although the case eventually will be handled in county court.