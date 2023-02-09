ROCHESTER — A Waterloo man has admitted stealing more than $228,000 from a Yates County winery while he worked as the office manager and bookkeeper.
According to court documents obtained by the Times, Michael Stein pleaded guilty last week in federal court to wire fraud. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
Federal officials said Stein was hired at Villa Bellangelo — now known as Missick Cellars — in July 2018. He admitted to the following:
• Between July 2020 and March 2022, receiving unauthorized miscellaneous expense reimbursements totaling $116,898.
• Between November 2018 and December 2021, receiving unauthorized payments of petty cash of $77,736.
• In 2021, making unauthorized ATM withdrawals of $19,400.
• Between January 2019 and March 2022, receiving unauthorized biweekly mileage reimbursements of more than $10,000.
• In 2021, receiving unauthorized reimbursement for medical premiums of $4,450.
Stein is scheduled to be sentenced May 22. Court documents indicate that several factor, including restitution to the Dundee-area winery and his criminal history, could result in Stein being fined and sent to prison for more than three years.
There was no response to a Times email to the winery seeking comment on Stein’s plea.