CANANDAIGUA — Police arrested a Farmington man Wednesday after he allegedly stole a vehicle in Livingston County and led officers on a pursuit that resulted in two separate crashes in the city of Canandaigua.
Jeffrey J. Dibble, 45, was charged by the Ontario County sheriff’s office with a felony count of second-degree assault.
The incident started about 1 p.m., when police learned a pickup truck with a cattle trailer attached was stolen from a Livingston County farm. It was later seen on Routes 5&20 in the town of Canandaigua by a farm employee.
The driver, later identified as Dibble, turned onto Hopkins Road and accelerated. An Ontario County sheriff’s deputy saw the truck on Hopkins Road and tried to stop it, but police said Dibble sped away.
Police said Dibble drove onto County Road 32 and into the city on Bristol Street, where other police joined the pursuit. Officers said Dibble sped through the intersection of West Gibson and North Pearl streets, where he T-boned a Jeep driven by Elise Endicott-Hunt, 43, of Lima, Livingston County.
Police said the impact drove her vehicle into a tree and it ended up in the yard of a home.
Police said Dibble kept driving on North Pearl Street and rear-ended a vehicle driven by Katherine Kjar, 72, of Canandaigua, and the truck then hit a utility pole.
According to police, Dibble got out of the truck and fled on foot. He was caught after a brief chase.
Endicott-Hunt was unconscious at the scene and had to be freed from her vehicle by Canandaigua firefighters. She was later taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where she was in stable condition Wednesday night.
Kjar was not injured.
Dibble, who was not hurt, was taken to the Ontario County Jail for arraignment. He was remanded without bail due to two felony convictions.
Police said the pursuit lasted about six minutes from the time it started to when Dibble was taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing and other charges are likely.
Deputies were assisted by state police and the Canandaigua Police Department.
As the chase entered the city, the Canandaigua Primary-Elementary School — which is on North Pearl Street — was briefly placed on lock-down.