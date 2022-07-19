NEWARK — A Sodus man who allegedly held a gun to a young child’s head was arrested last week by the Wayne County sheriff’s office.
James E. Wright Jr., 26, was charged Friday with felony counts of criminal possession of a weapon, assault, and reckless endangerment, and misdemeanor counts of menacing, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal mischief, and obstructing governmental administration.
Police said the charges stem from a domestic incident. Wright is accused of having a female drive him to Newark, where he allegedly held a gun to the child’s head, burned the female with a cigarette, and threatened to shoot the child if the female moved.
Wright also is accused of hitting the female with the gun, leaving bruises on her arms and legs.
Police said Wright, while being put into a patrol vehicle, kicked and spit at officers.
Wright was taken to the county jail for arraignment.
Newark police, the Ontario County sheriff’s office, and state police also responded to the scene.