GENEVA — City police have arrested a local man following a lengthy investigation into the death of a 2-year-old boy last September.
Jarrid B. Mix, 23, was charged Friday with felony counts of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter. He was arrested on an Ontario County indictment warrant.
Geneva Police Department Lt. Matt Colton said the department’s detective bureau, along with Ontario County Child Protective Services, began the investigation after the boy’s Sept. 8 death. Colton said the child, while in the care of Mix, suffered severe internal injuries to his torso and abdominal area.
While Colton and Ontario County District Attorney Jim Ritts declined to discuss specifics, Colton said Mix is not the child’s father and it was not a “shaken baby” case.
“The suspect was dating the child’s mother when the incident occurred,” Colton wrote Monday in an email to the Times. “The child sustained trauma to his torso/abdominal area through impact to said areas. The suspect caused the child’s injuries.”
Mix was taken to the county jail for an initial arraignment. Assistant District Attorney Zach Maurer said his office could not release the indictment until Mix is arraigned in county court.
In addition to the police department and Child Protective Services, the county attorney’s office, district attorney’s office, Monroe County medical examiner’s office, University of Rochester, and Child Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes were involved in the case.