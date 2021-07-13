EAST BLOOMFIELD — State police have arrested a Rochester man following a long investigation into the 2019 drug overdose death of an East Bloomfield man.
Maurice D. Newton, 31, was charged Friday with second-degree manslaughter, a class C felony.
Police said in December 2019, Newton provided drugs containing fentanyl to a 42-year-old East Bloomfield man who later died. The man was not identified by police.
Newton was arrested after his release from the Monroe County Jail on unrelated charges. He was processed at state police Troop E headquarters in Farmington, taken to the Ontario County Jail for arraignment, and remanded in lieu of $50,000 bail or $100,000 bond.