SENECA FALLS — A man who apparently jumped from a second-story window with an infant early Friday morning to escape a fire suffered serious burns — but the child was not injured.
In a news release, town police said the fire at 23 Clinton St. was reported to Seneca County 911 at approximately 1:45 a.m. The first officers at the scene, along with Seneca Falls firefighters, saw flames and smoke coming from the front of the house.
Police said an adult male and 6-month-old female were the only occupants of the house and apparently got out through a second-story window. The male was taken by a LifeNet helicopter to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where police said he was being treated for extensive burns.
The child was taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester for a checkover.
The male and child were not identified by police.
Seneca Falls Police Chief Stu Peenstra and Lt. Tim Snyder, the department’s second-in-command, did not reply to an email from the Times on the identities.
The Fayette, Waterloo, and Aurelius fire departments provided mutual aid. According to the Seneca Falls Fire Department’s Facebook page, crews entered through the back of the house to douse the flames, and the fire was under control about an hour into the incident.
Firefighters stayed at the scene for several hours afterward. Much of that time was spent searching hidden spaces in the home to make sure the fire was out.
The county fire investigation team was looking into the cause as of Friday.