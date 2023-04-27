SENECA — An Ontario County man accused of abandoning two dogs at a house near the county landfill faces a felony charge after one of the dogs was found dead.
Jose J. Figueroa, 29, of Farmington, was charged Friday by state police with aggravated cruelty to animals, a felony, and abandonment of animals. The latter charge is a misdemeanor.
In a news release, Ontario County Humane Society Director Bill Martin said his office received a complaint last Thursday that two dogs may have been abandoned at a house on Routes 5&20, across from the landfill. Martin was told the tenants, including Figueroa, had moved out about a month before because the home was uninhabitable.
Martin said one dog was looking outside when humane society personnel arrived. He added that there was garbage piled on the porch.
The property is owned by Casella Waste Systems, which operates the landfill; Martin said Figueroa is not a Casella employee and simply was renting. A Casella employee was able to get inside the house, where humane society officials found feces covering the floor and no food or water visible for the dog.
Another dog, dead and decomposing, was found in an upstairs bedroom. Martin said it appeared the dog had starved to death.
Neither dog had access to food or water.
State police were called in, began an investigation and arrested Figueroa the next day. Martin said another person who was living in the home with Figueroa before they moved out was not charged.
Martin said the deceased dog, a 4-year-old male German shepherd named Apex, were taken to Cornell University for a necropsy.
The surviving dog, a 2-year-old female Husky mix named Midnight, was taken to humane society shelter in Hopewell. She was examined by veterinarian and is recovering from the incident.