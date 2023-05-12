EAST BLOOMFIELD — A local man was charged with a felony count of vehicular assault after he allegedly hit a juvenile pedestrian while impaired.
Michael T. Defrancesco, 39, was charged Sunday by the sheriff’s office with second-degree vehicular assault and driving while ability impaired by drugs.
The incident happened just before 3 p.m. on Route 444. Police said the female pedestrian was walking north along the highway when Defrancesco, who was driving in the same direction, crossed the white line on the road’s shoulder and hit the juvenile.
The youth, who was not named by police, was taken by a Mercy Flight Central helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Police said her injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Defrancesco, who police said showed signs of impairment at the scene, was arrested and later released with an appearance ticket for court. Sheriff David Cirencione said a drug recognition expert from his department was called to the scene and a blood sample was taken from Defrancesco.
“We will await confirmation on that from the lab report,” Cirencione said.
The East Bloomfield Fire Department, East Bloomfield Ambulance, and Canandaigua Ambulance also responded to the scene.