OVID — A local man was charged with a misdemeanor following an incident Monday that resulted in a brief lockdown at the South Seneca High School/Middle School campus.
Hernes Valencia-Arboleda, 25, of Ovid, was charged with second-degree menacing.
In a news release, Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce said deputies responded to a village residence at approximately 11 a.m. to check on a report of a man threatening self-harm and possibly being armed. The man was gone by the time deputies arrived but was believed to be on foot in the downtown area.
“Due to the male’s erratic behavior, threats, and close proximity to the school, deputies coordinated with officials from the South Seneca schools and made a request to have the school placed in lockdown,” Luce said.
Deputies also alerted downtown business owners while they searched for Valencia-Arboleda. He was found a short time later behind a business; Luce said he came out of a wooded area and threatened to kill a road patrol sergeant — at one point swinging a piece of lumber toward the officer.
Luce said Valencia-Arboleda then took off on foot and eventually ran into moving traffic on Route 96. He was taken into custody after a brief pursuit.
Valencia-Arboleda was released with an appearance ticket for town court.
State police and state park police assisted.