BLOOMFIELD — The Naples man who crashed into a Bloomfield house in October was impaired, according to state police.
Ross Thompson, 35, was charged Thursday with driving while ability impaired by drugs, criminal mischief, aggravated unlicensed operation, and circumventing an interlock device.
The charges stem from an Oct. 30 crash on Maple Avenue in Bloomfield. Police said the crash happened about 11:30 p.m., and witnesses reported seeing the car roll over several times before hitting the home.
The crash caused an explosion and fire that destroyed the home. Police said two adults and one child living in the home escaped without injury, but they were not identified.
In an email to the Times shortly after the crash, Meghan Scripture said a GoFundMe page (gf.me/v/c/jcr/the-melvilles) was set up for the Melville family. Scripture said her brother is the homeowner.
As of Thursday, the page is still active and $18,100 has been raised.
Police said Thompson was pulled from his vehicle by passing motorists. He was taken by a Mercy Flight Central helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he was treated for minor injuries and released.
Thompson was processed Thursday at the state police barracks in Farmington and released with an appearance ticket to East Bloomfield Town Court. He is due in court Monday.