HOPEWELL — A local man involved in a boating accident that ended with the death of a good Samaritan faces a misdemeanor charge.
Raymond L. Foster, 36, of County Road 4, was charged Friday by the Ontario County sheriff’s office with endangering the welfare of a child.
The charge stems from a May 16 incident, when Foster was operating a personal watercraft on a private pond at his property. An 8-year-old boy, who was not identified, was on board when it crashed.
Police said Christopher Barber, 38, of Bloomfield, saw the crash and went into the water to help. Deputies arriving at the scene found Barber unconscious and unresponsive, and started CPR.
Fire and ambulance personnel arrived later and tried to revive Barber, who was taken to F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua and pronounced dead.
Foster and the child were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
Police said neither Foster nor the boy were wearing personal flotation devices, resulting in the misdemeanor charge.