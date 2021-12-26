SODUS — A Newark man has been charged in the robbery of the local KeyBank branch earlier this month.

Ryan J. Laws, 42, was charged on a Superior Court warrant with third-degree robbery and fourth-degree grand larceny.

On Dec. 8, at about 1:30 p.m., police said a white male dressed in a blue windbreaker-type jacket and wearing a “Halloween”-style mask entered the West Main Street bank and demanded money from the tellers. The suspect was described by witnesses as about 5-foot-6 and in his early 30s.

The robber left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. He was seen later driving west on Main Street in a low-riding silver car with a damaged headlight on the passenger side.

Police added that a passenger, described as a heavier-set female in her 20s also was seen in the vehicle.

Laws was taken to Wayne County Jail without bail to await arraignment in Wayne County Court.

