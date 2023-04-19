RUSHVILLE — The local man who barricaded himself inside an apartment earlier this month and kept police at bay for several hours faces several misdemeanor charges.
In a news release, the Yates County sheriff’s office reported the arrest of William O. Morgan Sr., 63, on misdemeanor counts of unlawful imprisonment, aggravated harassment, and criminal mischief.
The charges stem from a domestic incident on the afternoon of April 3, when Morgan allegedly hit a woman, threatened her life, disabled her phone, and kept her from leaving the residence. At the time, Sheriff Ron Spike said Morgan threatened to shoot anyone coming in the apartment.
The woman locked herself in a bathroom. Morgan barricaded the entrance. Deputies responding to the Rubin Drive apartment complex evacuated some neighbors from their homes, while others were told to shelter in place.
Spike said phone negotiations with the man were on and off. Deputies helped the woman escape through a rear bathroom window.
The Ontario County sheriff’s office sent its emergency response team (SWAT) and armored BearCat tactical vehicle to the scene, as well as sheriff’s deputies. After several hours, negotiators from both counties coaxed the man into surrendering his weapon and exiting the apartment.
No one was injured during the incident.
Morgan was taken to a mental health facility at Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic, where he was arrested Tuesday on a Potter Town Court warrant. He was taken to the Yates County Jail for arraignment.
Spike could not be reached for further comment.