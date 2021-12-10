CANANDAIGUA — More than a week after two dogs were found in a dilapidated mobile home, with officials saying one was dead and the other starving, their owner has been charged with a felony.
Stephen J. Gillam, 36, of Saltonstall Street, was charged Wednesday by the Ontario County Humane Society with aggravated cruelty to animals. Other charges are pending, police added.
Humane Society Director Bill Martin, a sheriff’s deputy, said officers from the society and the Canandaigua Police Department responded to the mobile home on the night of Nov. 28 after getting a report of two dogs that had been abandoned. Martin said the residence was filled with trash and feces, and there wasn’t any food or water for the dogs.
One dog, a 2-year-old male pit bull mix named Onyx, was found dead inside a metal cage. His remains were sent to the Cornell University Animal Diagnostic Lab for a necropsy.
Martin said the other dog, a 2-year-old female pit bull mix named Ellie and a sibling to Onyx, was emaciated. She is being treated by a local veterinarian.
Martin said Gillan, the dogs’ owner, was found Wednesday and arrested. His residence was deemed uninhabitable by the city’s code enforcement officer.
Gillam was released with an appearance ticket for city court.