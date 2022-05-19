SENECA FALLS — Town police have charged a Syracuse man with attempted murder for an alleged shooting incident earlier this month.
Berain L. Winfield, 39, was charged Wednesday with felony counts of attempted murder, attempted assault, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal use of a firearm.
Police said the charges stem from a May 1 incident on Garden Street Extension. Winfield is accused of shooting multiple times at a 23-year-old man. Police said the man was not hit by gunfire.