HOPEWELL — A Fairport man has been arrested in the stabbing death of a 58-year-old woman Thursday night in the town of Canandaigua.
William P. Fricke, 67, was charged by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office with second-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Saturday at the county jail and was remanded without bail.
Fricke is also suspected of stabbing a 60-year-old man during the incident at a home on County Road 16 (West Lake Road), although he has not been charged for that at this time. Sheriff Kevin Henderson said authorities are not releasing the names of the victims at this point.
Henderson said the names, along with more details on the case, will be released at a news conference Monday. District Attorney Jim Ritts also will be at the news conference.
Henderson and Ritts discussed the incident during a press conference Friday at the jail, saying the woman was stabbed multiple times about 9:30 p.m. Thursday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Henderson said the 60-year-old man was taken by Mercy Flight Central to Strong Memorial Hospital. Henderson said that man, who identified Fricke, was in stable condition Friday at Strong.
The sheriff said Fricke drove from the scene, and his vehicle was found about an hour later in a ditch on Route 31F in the Wayne County town of Macedon, near the Monroe County border. Fricke was not in the vehicle.
Henderson said police later learned Fricke was at a home in Irondequoit, Monroe County. He was taken into custody by Monroe County deputies and Irondequoit police and taken to Strong.
Henderson said Fricke had injuries that were not related to being apprehended, but did not say if they were from a car accident or the Canandaigua altercation.
At the time, Ritts said Fricke would be arrested after being released from the hospital.
Henderson said in addition to his department, the investigation also involved state police, the sheriff’s offices in Wayne and Monroe counties, Macedon police, and Irondequoit police.
“Obviously, we are very early in this investigation, but multiple agencies were involved and we are very happy with having a suspect in custody at this time,” he said. “Without that kind of cooperation, we may not have anyone in custody at this time. Our condolences go to the families of the victims.”
Henderson and Ritts would not discuss the relationship of the three people involved but said they knew each other, and it was not a random act. They said the public was not at risk.
Henderson said a Wayne County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit was used at the scene of the abandoned vehicle in Macedon, as well as a state police helicopter. He and Ritts declined to speculate how Fricke got from Macedon to Irondequoit, a distance of roughly 20 miles.
“He probably got a ride,” Henderson said.
“There is a lot of work going into that part of the investigation,” Ritts added.