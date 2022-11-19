LYONS — A Newark man was found guilty Thursday of robbing a Sodus bank last December.
Wayne County First Assistant District Attorney Christine Callanan said Ryan Laws was convicted on felony charges of third-degree robbery and fourth-degree grand larceny following a jury trial that began Monday.
Laws, 43, is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 20 by county Judge John Nesbitt. The robbery charge is a class D felony punishable by up to seven years in prison.
Laws was arrested by the sheriff’s office following the robbery of the West Main Street branch of KeyBank on the afternoon of Dec. 8. Police said a white male dressed in a blue windbreaker-type jacket and wearing a “Halloween”-style mask demanded money from a teller.
The robber left the bank on foot and was later seen driving on Main Street in a silver car with a damaged headlight on the passenger side.
Callanan, who prosecuted the case and trial, said Laws got away with nearly $2,300.