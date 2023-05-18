VICTOR — A Rochester man has died from injuries he suffered in a crash last week in this Ontario County town.
Sheriff David Cirencione said Kevin D. Cole, 34, died Tuesday at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. He was taken there following the May 9 crash at the intersection of Route 96 and County Road 42.
The incident started when a deputy on routine patrol saw a reckless driver — that driver later was identified as Cole — on Route 96 in Farmington. Cirencione said Cole nearly struck the patrol vehicle head on and did not pull over when the deputy pursued him.
Cirencione said Cole got stuck in traffic in the village of Victor and the deputy pulled alongside him to get his attention. Cole allegedly sideswiped the patrol car and the deputy pursued him again, but based on heavy traffic in Victor the duty lieutenant called off the pursuit.
Cirencione said within a minute or two of the chase being called off, Cole ran a red light at the intersection of Route 96 and County Road 42 and hit a vehicle driven by Tara L. Stango, 50, of Victor. Two children, ages 12 and 9, were in Stango’s vehicle.
Stango and the children were taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester with injuries police said were not life-threatening.
Cirencione said a preliminary investigation determined Cole was driving in excess of 85 mph when he hit the other vehicle. The posted speed limit there is 50 mph.
Cirencione said the sheriff’s office accident reconstruction team continues to examine the crash for other contributing factors.