BRISTOL — As of Friday afternoon, Ontario County Sheriff Phil Povero said the investigation into an accident that left a Canandaigua man dead continues.
Povero said Christopher Green, 54, was driving south on Route 64 just before 3 p.m. Thursday when his pickup truck went off the road and into a ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a county coroner.
The incident took place near the Route 20A intersection. The area was closed to traffic for more than two hours while emergency responders and the sheriff’s office accident reconstruction team were at the scene.
Canandaigua Ambulance and the Bristol Fire Department also responded.
Povero said the Monroe County medical examiner’s office will confirm the cause of the death.