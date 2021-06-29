SODUS — A Buffalo-area man died Sunday in a motorcycle accident on Route 104.
According to the Wayne County sheriff’s office, Michael J. Altenburg, 48, of Cheektowaga, Erie County, was driving a motorcycle west about 5 p.m. when he lost control of the bike while braking for traffic. Police said a motorist ahead of him was turning into a gas station near Pratt Road.
Altenburg tried to lay his motorcycle down and was ejected, hitting a motorcycle ahead of him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger on the motorcycle, 48-year-old Christine A. Maki of Cheektowaga, also was ejected. She was taken by a Mercy Flight Central helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
Also responding to the crash were state police, Sodus Fire Department, East Williamson Fire Department, and Silverwater Ambulance.