CANANDAIGUA — A local man was killed Sunday night in a motorcycle crash near his home.
Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said David L. Cronk, 46, of Silvernail Drive in the town of Canandaigua, was riding his Harley-Davidson north on Middle Cheshire Road just after 9 p.m. when the bike went off the road at the intersection of Butler Road.
The motorcycle hit a sign post and a tree. Cronk was pronounced dead at the scene.
Henderson said the cause of the crash is under investigation, but weather was not a factor and the road was dry at the time. A portion of the road was closed for about three hours while first responders were on the scene.
Also responding were the Cheshire Fire Department and Canandaigua Ambulance.