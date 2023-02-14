WILLIAMSON — State police said the state Attorney General’s office is involved in the investigation of a fatal crash Saturday in this Wayne County town.
Police said the incident started at approximately 4:15 p.m., when a trooper pulled a vehicle over on Ridge Road for speeding. Police said while the trooper was talking to the driver, Alexander K. Ray, 32, of Columbus, Ohio, Ray drove away at a high rate of speed. The vehicle later went off the road and hit an unoccupied parked car, a shed, and eventually a residence.
Ray, who was alone in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Wayne County sheriff’s office, a representative from the attorney general’s office, and numerous fire and ambulance departments also responded.
The investigation continues.
• State police have released the name of the person killed in a fiery crash Friday afternoon on Shortsville Road in Farmington.
Police said a vehicle driven by Cole Estey, 35, of Clifton Springs, went off the road and hit a tree. The vehicle burst into flames, with Estey trapped inside.
Police and bystanders tried to put out the fire without success. The Shortsville Fire Department eventually extinguished the blaze.
The body was taken to the Monroe County medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. Police continue to investigate what caused the crash.