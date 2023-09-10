STARKEY — A 25-year-old man died Saturday after the farm tractor he was driving fell on him while he was working on a pond dyke.
Yates County sheriff’s deputies said Travis Hoover, of Stone Mill Road near Dundee, was working on a farm dyke at 5513 Waugh Road shortly after 4 p.m. The tractor tipped off the edge of the dyke and rolled down an embankment, trapping Hoover under the tractor.
Hoover was pronounced dead at the scene by the Yates County Coroner’s Office.
State police, the Dundee Fire Department, and the Yates County Emergency Medical Services and Office of Emergency Services also responded to the scene.