HOPEWELL — A Bloomfield man died Saturday after trying to help two people involved in a boating accident.
The accident happened about 7:45 p.m. on a small body of water off County Road 4. Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said the property owner, 38-year-old Raymond Foster, was on a personal watercraft with an 8-year-old boy, who was not identified, when it crashed.
Henderson said Christopher Barber, 38, of Bloomfield, saw the crash and went into the water to help. Deputies arriving at the scene found Barber unconscious and unresponsive, and started CPR.
Also responding were Shortsville Fire and Ambulance, Hopewell Fire Department and Canandaigua Emergency Squad. They also tried to revive Barber, who was taken to F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua and pronounced dead.
“Our friend Barber died a hero saving them both who are recovering and mourning this morning,” Samantha Foster said in an email to the Times, calling Barber a “great man and father. He will always be remembered for being the life of the party and for his big caring heart.”
Henderson said Raymond Foster and the child were conscious when responders arrived. The boy was taken by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital, while Foster also was taken to Strong.
The incident is under investigation.