GENEVA — The Red Cross was called in to help a local man who was displaced after a fire in his apartment Wednesday morning.
It broke out in the upstairs of the Hotel Exchange about 8:20 a.m. Geneva Fire Chief Mike Combs said firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the back of the building. The fire was extinguished quickly and contained to the one apartment.
Combs said the male resident, who was not identified, was visiting another resident when both smelled smoke.
All residents in the building, which has several apartments, got out safely. Combs said smoke got into a nearby apartment that is vacant.
The residents of the apartments not affected were allowed back in later in the morning. Firefighters used large fans to clear smoke from the building.
Combs said the fire was caused by an electrical issue. It was ruled accidental. The resident lost some personal items in the blaze, Combs added.
“Too many things were plugged in,” Combs said.