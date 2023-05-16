URBANA, Steuben County — A Maryland man who was visiting the Finger Lakes with his family drowned Friday afternoon in Keuka Lake.
Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard said Ahmed Ayaz, 19, jumped off a pontoon boat to swim and was not able to get back to the boat. The incident happened north of Hammondsport.
Allard said Ayaz was not wearing a personal flotation device. His body was found after a search of nearly 10 hours. Members of the Hammondsport Fire Department used an underwater drone to find Ayaz.
Numerous area police agencies and fire departments also used boat sonar in the search, including the Yates County sheriff’s office.