SENECA FALLS — Following an investigation of about two weeks, town police arrested a Syracuse man with local ties for an alleged shooting incident.
Berain L. Winfield, 39, was charged Wednesday with felony counts of attempted murder, attempted assault, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal use of a firearm. He was arraigned at the Seneca County Correctional Facility and remanded without bail.
Seneca Falls Police Chief Stu Peenstra said on the evening of May 1, Winfield shot multiple times at a 23-year-old male on Garden Street Extension. Peenstra declined to say how many times Winfield fired the gun, or why, but said the incident happened outdoors and the younger man was not hit by gunfire.
“I will say that both individuals are well known to law enforcement and each other,” Peenstra said.
Peenstra said officers responded to the area, which is near the former village/town line, after fielding a report of shots fired. He added that the call came in around dusk on the first day of turkey season.
“Fortunately, we don’t have a lot of shots fired calls in the town ... and the officers could have treated it as a hunting situation,” Peenstra said. “They dug in and found evidence otherwise. There was some good, old-fashioned police work that went into this. It was a matter of digging up clues that ultimately led to an investigation and arrest.”
Peenstra said his officers worked with sheriff’s deputies and investigators, and state police investigators, on the case. That led to multiple search warrants and identifying Winfield as a suspect.
“While Mr. Winfield lives in Syracuse, he has family in this area and is known to us,” he said. “We looked for him locally, but could not find him.”
Peenstra said the U.S. Marshals Service found Winfield in Syracuse quickly and turned him over to local police.
“We were able to bring this investigation to a close and no one was hurt,” he said. “We are glad to bring this to a successful conclusion with a very strong case.”