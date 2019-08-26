SENECA FALLS — The man police said was involved in a recent stabbing faces numerous charges, including attempted murder.
Christopher Freeman, 32, was charged Saturday by Seneca Falls police with felony charges of attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, aggravated criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.
He also was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.
The charges stem from an Aug. 17 domestic incident on Garden Street. Before police arrived shortly before 11 a.m., they said Freeman put a woman in a vehicle and left the scene.
The vehicle was found by officers on Chapin Street, and the woman was found in the vehicle with life threatening stab wounds. Life-saving measures were performed by officers until emergency medical technicians arrived.
Police said Freeman was found later and stabbed himself in the throat and chest while officers were there. They also performed life-saving measures on him until EMTs responded.
Freeman and the woman were airlifted to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, where they had surgery. Police said both are expected to recover. Freeman was released from the hospital Saturday while the woman remains in the hospital.
The incident prompted a heavy police response including Seneca Falls police, Seneca County deputies and investigators, and state police investigators and troopers. The Seneca County District Attorney’s Office was immediately notified of the incident and was involved in the investigation.
The Seneca County 911 Center also helped in the investigation. Police believe the incident was witnessed by three small children who were not injured.
Seneca Falls Police Chief Stuart Peenstra said his officers and investigators worked extensively and diligently with state police in the days following the incident, and the investigation is still active.
Police said after he was released from the hospital and taken to the Seneca Falls Police Department, Freeman was uncooperative with officers who were trying to book him. He was charged with one count of second-degree obstructing governmental administration, a misdemeanor.
Freeman was taken to the Seneca County Jail for arraignment.
Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Seneca Falls Police Department at (315) 568-4850.
